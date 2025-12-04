Ukrainian envoy to US confirms Umerov to fly for talks with Witkoff on December 4

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the country’s delegation to the settlement talks, will fly to the United States on December 4 for a follow-up meeting with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina said.

"Rustem Umerov, the head of the delegation who has no duties other than negotiating with US and European allies, will be landing in the US tomorrow for a follow-up meeting with the delegation. Only after that can we draw any conclusions," Stefanishina stated.

Answering a question about assessing progress in the talks, Stefanishina said that the Ukrainian side is counting on a follow-up meeting based on the results of Witkoff’s and US leader’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner’s, visit to Moscow.

The ambassador also said that Ukraine has bipartisan support in the US Congress. According to her, Congress may soon consider a bill imposing secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing sources, that US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American president’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, will hold talks on Thursday with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov in Miami, Florida.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that following their visit to Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner came away with the impression that Russia is inclined toward a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The central topic was a settlement in Ukraine. The meeting lasted about five hours. According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the parties discussed the substance of proposals contained in four documents forming the US peace plan.