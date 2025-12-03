Colombia moves to join international convention against mercenary recruitment

BUENOS AIRES, December 3. /TASS/. The House of Representatives (lower house) of the Colombian Congress (parliament) has approved a bill to join the international convention aimed at combating the recruitment of mercenaries, according to a session broadcast on the chamber’s YouTube channel.

Colombian mercenaries have recently been increasingly spotted among the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

The bill passed with 94 votes in favor and 17 against. It will now be sent to the president for signature. The initiative had previously been approved by the Senate.

Last August, the South American country’s government submitted the bill to parliament to ratify the international convention in order to curb the use of Colombian citizens in foreign conflicts, including in Ukraine and Sudan.