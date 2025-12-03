Ukraine to spend $66 bln on military needs in 2026

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian budget for 2026, approved by the Verkhovna Rada, allocates 2.8 trillion hryvnia ($66 billion) for defense spending, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on her Telegram channel following the parliamentary vote.

"Next year, we will spend 2.8 trillion hryvnia on the army, which is almost 60% of all expenditures," she wrote.

In the 2025 state budget, defense spending was initially set at 2.22 trillion hryvnia ($52.6 billion). In July, the Rada adopted amendments to increase security and defense expenditures by 412 billion hryvnia to 2.63 trillion ($62 billion), and in October, by another 325 billion to 2.95 trillion ($69.9 billion).