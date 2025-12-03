World still far from settling Ukrainian crisis — UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, December 3. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is still far from being settled, as the agreements reached with Russia and Kiev are not yet compatible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, commenting on US diplomatic efforts.

"There is one agreement made with Russia. Then, there is one agreement made with Ukraine. The two are not compatible. Then, they (the US negotiators - TASS) go again to Russia. Sincerely, I believe we are still far from a solution," he said at the Reuters Next conference.

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, President Donald Trump said that the initial plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take the positions of Moscow and Kiev into account, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On November 30, representatives of the US and Ukraine met in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security issues, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan.