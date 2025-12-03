Budapest to take EU to court if Russian energy ban becomes official — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. Hungary will file a lawsuit in the EU Court of Justice against the European Union’s leadership if it officially bans Russian fossil fuels, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is participating in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

The European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament have developed a plan to phase out Russian energy by 2028, he noted. "If this diktat by Brussels spills over into any final decision we’ll challenge it immediately in the European Court of Justice. We will begin the trial immediately, and we have already begun the necessary preparatory legal work for it," Szijjarto said at a meeting with Hungarian reporters broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

Hungary will fight the EU leadership’s plans together with Slovakia, the minister added. "We are not alone because his diktat also poses a real threat to the Slovaks, being an attack on their energy security and economic activity. This is why we have decided to coordinate the ongoing legal work and act together within the framework of this procedure in the European Court of Justice," he said.