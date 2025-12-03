Extremist Ukrainian database Mirotvorets lists six Russian footballers

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Six Russian football players from the Russian Premier League (RPL) have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The footballers are Nikolai Rasskazov (Spartak Moscow FC), Dmitry Skopintsev (Dynamo Moscow FC), Vladimir Khubulov, Maxim Vityugov, Roman Yevgenyev and Sergey Babkin (all from Krylya Sovetov Samara FC).

The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and participated in the ‘Russia: Country of Sports’ annual international sports forum.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.