MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A change in Ukraine’s government will bring it closer to Russia, provoking a political crisis in European countries, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" party who now leads the "Other Ukraine" movement.

In his op-ed for the Smortim.ru media platform, he noted that Washington is pressuring Kiev to agree on a peaceful settlement. "Washington is interested in keeping Ukraine as a Western satellite on the map of Europe. However, a real peace deal with Russia will oust the top Ukrainian officials. Zelensky's gang is trying to avoid it, thus sabotaging peace talks. But the US takes no interest in these problems and keeps pushing its agenda," he wrote.

"European leaders understand that the downfall of the Ukrainian political elite will invariably make the country turn to Russia. While it makes no difference to the US, the leading European states will be engulfed by a political crisis. This is why the ‘coalition of the willing’ pushes the US to adopt the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine," the politician said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other European politicians use impossible "guarantees" not for the sake of Ukraine, but to save their political careers, Medvedchuk continued. Macron has stated multiple times that these "guarantees" imply the deployment of a foreign military contingent on Ukrainian territory - namely Kiev and Odessa - and an establishment of a joint air force to protect Ukraine’s sky, which is utterly unacceptable for Russia, the politician noted.

European leaders, along with Zelensky, have chosen war, Medvedchuk said. "They will have to bear the responsibility and no one wants that. This is why their political careers need a settlement that could somehow be presented as a victory over Russia, but it is impossible to realize," he concluded.