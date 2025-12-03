Western Europe seeks to drag NATO countries into war with Russia — Hungary's top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. The leaders of Western European countries seek to drag the entire continent into a war with Russia, ignoring NATO’s decision to avoid such escalation, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said before departing for a meeting of the bloc’s top diplomats in Brussels.

"The Brussels-led part of Europe still wants to drag the continent into a war against Russia. At today’s meeting of the NATO council, war-mongering fanatics will clearly try to cancel the previous decision that the North Atlantic Alliance should not engage in the war in Ukraine and that every effort must be done to prevent this from happening," Szijjarto pointed out in a video address broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

"Today, the fanatics will try to leave this decision behind but we, the supporters of peace, will seek to keep the NATO decision in place," the top Hungarian diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Szijjarto noted that the leaders of Western European nations sought to prolong the armed conflict in Ukraine and planned to prepare the EU for a war with Russia by 2030. According to Szijjarto, this is what the plans recently drawn up by the European Commission are aimed at.