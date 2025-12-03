Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula

WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump had discussed trade, duties and cooperation in the fight against crime over the phone with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, he said.

"We had a very productive call with President Lula of Brazil. Among the things discussed were Trade, how our Countries could work together to stop Organized Crime, Sanctions imposed on various Brazilian dignitaries, Tariffs, and various other items," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump noted that he and Lula da Silva "set the stage for very good dialogue and agreement long into the future I look forward to seeing and speaking with him soon. Much good will come out of this newly formed partnership!"

Trump did not specify when the meeting might take place. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he enjoyed the phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart.

The press service of the head of the Brazilian administration said earlier in the day that Lula da Silva told Trump he wanted to continue negotiations on the abolition of the remaining US duties.

In July, Trump increased the duties from 10% to 50% to punish the country for a trial involving previous Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, calling it "politically motivated."

The White House said on November 20 that Trump had signed a decree reducing tariffs on certain agricultural products from Brazil. On November 14, he exempted dozens of fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, tea, and beef from the 10% universal duties imposed on imports from other countries. According to The New York Times, the Washington administration decided to do this to rein in rising food prices.