Stubb declares death of liberal world order

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that the liberal world order is noticeably inferior to multipolar competition, which has enabled developing countries to determine the international rules.

"We live in a new world of disorder," Stubb noted in an article he contributed to the Foreign Affairs magazine. "The liberal, rules-based order that arose after the end of World War II is now dying. Multilateral cooperation is giving way to multipolar competition. Opportunistic transactions seem to matter more than defending international rules."

In his opinion, a three-way confrontation is unfolding in the world between "the global West, the global East and the global South."

In April, the Finnish president said that his country needed to "mentally prepare" for the restoration of relations with Russia at the political level. However, he said that the prospects for contacts with Moscow depend on the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the development of discussions on restoring relations in general.