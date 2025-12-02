NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is expected to boost bilateral relations and demonstrate to the world that the Moscow-New Delhi axis continues to have a significant impact on international affairs, the Indian news website Firstpost reported.

According to the publication, Putin’s visit for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit will be more than a diplomatic meeting. It represents a determined effort by both countries to restore the momentum of their partnership. For Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit’s significance may go beyond trade and defense deals — it sends a message that the Moscow-Delhi axis remains important and influential despite global instability, Firstpost said.

The website noted that India’s position serves as an example for many developing economies, showing that it is possible to defend national interests without yielding to pressure from any bloc. Firstpost expects the summit to expand cooperation beyond oil trade and lead to new agreements in defense, civil aviation, critical minerals, and high-tech sectors.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5. The visit provides an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the wide-ranging agenda of Russian-Indian relations as a particularly privileged strategic partnership, covering political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as current international and regional issues, the Kremlin stressed.