Belgium detains former EU diplomatic service’s chief over corruption — newspaper

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The second person detained in the investigation into corruption in the EU diplomatic service is its former Executive Secretary General Stefano Sannino, who was the second-in-command in the European External Action Service when Josep Borrell headed it, the l’Echo newspaper reported, citing sources in the Belgian law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, AFP reported that Belgian police had detained Federica Mogherini, the former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and current rector of the elite College of Europe academy for training officials, as part of an investigation into corruption in the EU diplomatic service.