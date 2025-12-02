Belgian police detain former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini — media

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and current rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini, has been detained by Belgian police as part of an investigation into alleged corruption within the European Union’s diplomatic service, AFP reports.

Earlier, the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of three people during searches carried out by Belgian police at the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels, at the College of Europe in Bruges, and at several private homes. Those detained are accused of fraud involving EU-funded construction tenders.