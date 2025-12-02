Ukraine, US finalized Geneva peace agreement on Sunday — Zelensky

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and US delegations at the talks in Florida finalized the US plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which had previously been agreed upon by the parties in Geneva, Vladimir Zelensky reported.

"The work was based on the Geneva document, and this document has been finalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky also said that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks, and other members of the negotiating team "reported on the main points of emphasis of the US side in the dialogue." He did not specify what these points of emphasis were.

Earlier, Zelensky said that following the talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida, Kiev would have to address "difficult issues."

The US had previously proposed a 28-point plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The document was met with dissatisfaction by Kiev and its European partners, who sought substantial revisions. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the peace plan. According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of Washington's proposal, but a number of key points were left for discussion. US President Donald Trump later said that the initial US plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the plan had been reduced from 28 to 22 points.

On November 30, delegations from the US and Ukraine met in southern Florida to continue negotiations. The US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Following the meeting, Rubio said that the talks had been constructive, but that much work remained to be done. He added that the US was optimistic about a peaceful settlement, but remained realistic overall. Meanwhile, Axios said that the talks between Kiev and Washington had been difficult and focused mainly on territorial issues. In turn, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing a source, that the parties were unable to finalize the text of the peace plan.