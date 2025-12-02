TBILISI, December 2. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities have never acquired the chemical substance "camite," which, according to the BBC report, was allegedly used by police in Tbilisi against demonstrators, Georgian Interior Minister Geka Geladze said.

"The widespread accusation regarding the Interior Ministry’s use of a prohibited substance, the so-called ‘camite,’ against rally participants is complete nonsense and a lie. I personally reviewed all documentation and all procurements carried out in this area, and I can state with full responsibility that the Georgian Interior Ministry has never procured the so-called 'camite,'" Geladze told journalists.

The minister noted that an appropriate examination will be conducted, individuals will be questioned, and all issues will be clarified. He added that in 2009, under the previous government, the Interior Ministry purchased various substances, but none of them included the prohibited "camite."

On December 1, the BBC published a report alleging that the Georgian authorities had used chemical weapons dating back to World War I against protesters in 2024. The report referred to the substance "camite," which French forces used against German troops. It was discontinued in the 1930s. The article’s conclusions were based on comments from participants in protest rallies in Tbilisi.

The Georgian authorities accused the broadcaster of spreading false information and said they would file lawsuits against it in international courts. The Georgian State Security Service has launched an investigation under the article on aiding a foreign organization in hostile activities. The agency intends to verify the information that underpinned the interviews used in the report.