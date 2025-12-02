NEW YORK, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and the United States would have agreed on how to resolve the Ukraine conflict a long time ago if it weren’t for European meddling, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

If it weren’t for the Europeans, "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US leader Donald] Trump would have reached an agreement" to resolve the Ukraine crisis long ago, a French official told the newspaper. According to him, Europe "finds itself alone" as Washington is pulling back in the region, meaning the continent must rely more on itself.

Details of a leaked peace plan drafted by the United States and what Bloomberg claimed were transcripts of a phone call between Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "have left many with the impression that the Trump administration is more interested in improving ties and economic cooperation with Russia than defending the trans-Atlantic alliance."

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that Russia does not see any role for Europe at the negotiating table on Ukraine. He argued that the EU had done nothing to stop Pyotr Poroshenko’s punitive operation in Donbass and, on the contrary, has encouraged the continuation of the civil war unleashed by the Nazi regime.