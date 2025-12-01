Slovak PM says transferring Russian assets to Ukraine is illegal seizure

PRAGUE, December 1. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has slammed the idea of transferring Russian frozen assets to Ukraine as an illegal seizure.

"It is an illegal seizure that will entail a huge problem with arbitration and Russia’s response," he told a news conference aired on the Slovak government’s YouTube channel.

According to Fico, Slovakia opposes the idea of transferring Russian assets to Kiev and is against any formats of further financing hostilities.

At the same time, he voiced support to the US peace plan’s provision saying that these assets should be given to Kiev solely for the purposes of the country’s restoration and with Russia’s consent. Slovakia, in his words, rejects the idea of using Russian assets to buy weapons. "The peace plan rather than the continuation of the war should be the priority <…>. We are ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," he emphasized.