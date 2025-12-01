Trump calls on Israel to maintain dialogue with Syria

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes it extremely important for Israel to stay in dialogue with the new Syrian government.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State," he wrote on Truth Social.

He said the current situation in the Middle East is an important "historic opportunity."

Israel deployed its troops to the buffer zone and the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in December 2024 after the change of power in Damascus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by the expiration of a 1974 agreement on the division of forces with Syria.

On September 17, Foreign Minister in the Syrian Transitional Government Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs with the mediation and participation of the US Special Representative Tom Barrack, held talks in London to discuss a draft security agreement, which will replace the 1974 document agreement on the separation of forces in the Golan Heights.

After that Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa said that the Arab republic could sign a security agreement with Israel soon, but this "in no way means normalization of relations" with the Jewish state or the accession of Damascus to the Abrahamic agreements. According to Al Arabiya TV channel, further consultations on the agreement have reached an impasse.