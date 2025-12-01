The Netherlands to allocate 250 million euros to Ukraine through PURL initiative

THE HAGUE, December 1. /TASS/. The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional 250 million euros in military support through the PURL initiative, which allows European countries to purchase weapons from US stockpiles, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated.

"Today, I am announcing the allocation of 250 million euros to Ukraine through PURL. This is the fastest way to obtain additional air defense ammunition, as well as ammunition for F-16 jets and other materials from US stocks," he said ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stocks. Deliveries under PURL are to take place every two to three weeks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Western arms supplies will not be a panacea for Kiev capable of influencing the course of hostilities and will be systematically destroyed by the Russian military.