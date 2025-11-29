Orban notes different approaches of Putin, Trump to international negotiations

BUDAPEST, November 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has drawn attention to the different approaches of the presidents of Russia and the United States to conducting international negotiations.

The Hungarian prime minister met with Vladimir Putin on November 28 in Moscow, and spoke with Donald Trump on November 7 during a visit to Washington.

Describing Putin as a "former first-class KGB officer," Orban said that the Russian leader was well prepared for the negotiations and "knew every dossier thoroughly" on all issues on the agenda.

Trump’s approach to international negotiations is completely different, because he focuses not on details, but "on the strategic issues," the prime minister told a meeting of activists of the ruling FIDESZ - Hungarian Civil Union party as broadcast on his YouTube channel.

Orban confirmed that the main purpose of his visit to Moscow was to discuss further supplies of Russian energy. Hungary still receives most of its oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, and gas via the Turkish Stream. According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, this year Hungary received 8.5 million tons of oil and more than 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia.