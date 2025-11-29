Orban says meeting with Putin opens doors for two or three serious deals

BUDAPEST, November 29. /TASS/. Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed several major contracts between companies of the two countries during a November 28 Hungarian prime minister’s visit to Moscow, he said.

"We have opened the doors for two or three serious deals, and now representatives of MOL and others will negotiate. It will be a business issue, not a matter for the Hungarian government," Orban told a meeting of activists of the ruling FIDESZ-Hungarian Civil Union party.

He confirmed that the main purpose of his visit to Russia was to discuss further energy supplies. Hungary still receives most of its oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, and gas through the Turkish Stream. According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, 8.5 million tons of oil and more than 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas have arrived in Hungary from Russia this year.

Earlier, Hungary has repeatedly said that it is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the areas unaffected by Western sanctions. The main one is energy, including the supply of oil, gas and nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant. The countries also maintain ties in the pharmaceutical, food and agriculture sectors.