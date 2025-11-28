Meeting between Orban and Putin guaranteed Hungary's energy security — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 28. /TASS/. The results of the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow have guaranteed Hungary's energy security, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced.

Szijjarto, who attended the talks between the two leaders in the Kremlin, noted that Hungary achieved its main goal at these talks, which was to "receive guarantees of its energy security."

"I am pleased to report that the Russian President assured Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations for both natural gas and oil supplies. The agreed-upon volumes will be delivered to Hungary on time," the Foreign Minister said on the M1 television channel.