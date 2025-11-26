Iran ready for 'real' talks with US with no pre-set result — senior security official

TEHRAN, November 26. /TASS/. Iran is ready to hold "real" talks on its nuclear program with the United States that will not lead to an outcome pre-set by Washington, said Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

"We accept real negotiations, not artificial ones, and the outcome of any negotiations must not be predetermined," the senior Iranian security official wrote on his page on X.

Larijani also dismissed as "self-deception" Americans’ attempts to portray themselves as "the turning point of any global development."

On November 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready to make a deal on its nuclear program with Washington. However, in his words, such a deal must be well-balanced and take the two sides’ positions into account.

In 2025, Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks on the nuclear issue, with Oman’s mediation, which ended without result amid an Israeli offensive against the Islamic Republic and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.