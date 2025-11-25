US under Trump can no longer be considered EU ally — Borrell

BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. Europe can no longer consider the United States an ally after American President Donald Trump put forward his plan for the Ukrainian settlement without any input from the EU, former head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said.

As evidenced by the 28-point plan for a Ukrainian settlement, the United States under Trump can no longer be considered an ally of Europe, which is not even consulted on issues affecting its own security, he wrote on X.

According to Borrell, the EU should recognize the shift in American policy and respond accordingly. He added that trying to appease Trump has failed. Conceding to his demands in the areas of military spending, digital deregulation, multinational taxation, and energy supplies have come to nothing, Borrell wrote.

Last week Washington put forward a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which caused discontent among Kiev's partners in Europe.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on Washington's plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive since the start of the conflict. Later Politico citing a source reported that the negotiations were tense with Ukraine insisting on changing the plan.

Earlier Politico citing sources said that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll would present Russia with a 19-point Ukrainian settlement plan instead of an 28-point initial document at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported that the plans for the American minister's trip to the UAE included a meeting with head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist). It did not say whether Driscoll will meet Russia and Ukraine simultaneously.