Serbian government vote against immediate nationalization of NIS — Vucic

BELGRADE, November 25. /TASS/. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said the national government dropped immediate nationalization of NIS company and supports granting an extra period to search for a new buyer, and also asked the United States to return the license for operations to the company.

"We held the government’s meeting yesterday, so that you understand the context. There was voting in the government to immediately establish control and nationalize the property. My proposal was different - and it was approved unanimously yesterday," Vucic said in the state of the nation address.

"I urge Americans to issue the license to us again because I know that they are aware: when I give my word, it has greater weight than a thousand signatures. Serbia made it clear that it understood everything, even if it disagrees. We should give a certain period to our friends from the [United Arab] Emirates and Hungary, which hold talks. My idea is to provide the Russian side with some time. Operational sanctions were actually introduced on October 9 only, and the formal requirement to change the structure was made in a fortnight," the Serbian leader said.

"My proposal was to give 50 more days to find a new buyer for NIS. We wish the Russian side all the success in that and do not interfere with the choice. We would like that the initial offer will be to us," Vucic noted. "We are ready to endure all the consequences in coming fifty days because we are not going to nationalize neither today nor tomorrow. However, in fifty days, if the sale and purchase agreement is not made, we will have no choice left. But even then we will not nationalize at once but will introduce our administration and then offer the maximal possible price to our Russian friends," he stressed.

The head of state also warned that "literally the entire lifecycle" of the country will be the jeopardized if NIS halts operations, from banks and payment systems to supply of goods and healthcare operation. Vucic particularly emphasized the energy aspect, noting that the potential stop of refining "will endanger production of key resources," including electricity. Uncertainty regarding gas remains and the only Serbian refinery was already put into the minimal circulation mode and may be halted completely by November 29 in absence of license for operations from the US OFAC.