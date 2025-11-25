Xi Jinping calls Russia-China energy cooperation exemplary

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. China-Russia energy cooperation has a strong foundation and serves as a model of mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, according to a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to participants of the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

"China-Russia energy cooperation has a long history and a solid foundation. It is a model of mutually beneficial interaction between our two countries and plays an active role in promoting their economic and social development and improving the well-being of their peoples," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said earlier at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum that the cost of electricity for industry in Russia and China is more than twice as low as in the United States, and three to four times lower than in some European countries – a natural competitive advantage.

"The efficiency with which Russia and China provide electricity to their economies is the foundation of our development – our natural advantage," he said. Sechin called this factor fundamental for competitiveness.