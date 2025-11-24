US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone falls into sea off South Korea — agency

SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. One of America's MQ-9 Reaper drones crashed into the sea off the Republic of Korea’s western coast, near the Kunsan Air Base, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the report, the drone was on a routine mission when it went down at 4:35 a.m. local time (9:35 p.m. GMT) not far from Maldo-ri Island.

"No injuries or damage to public property are reported in relation to this incident and it is currently under investigation," the US military said in a statement.

Search efforts for the drone are underway, Yonhap said.

In late September, it was reported that the US military had for the first time established a reconnaissance unit of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in the Republic of Korea. Prior to that, the drones were deployed in the south of the Korean Peninsula on a rotational basis. Its goal was to survey the territory of North Korea and monitor China’s activities in the Yellow Sea.