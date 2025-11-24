Turkey to continue supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace in Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, November 24. /TASS/. Turkey is committed to its position on the conflict in Ukraine and insists that it be ended through diplomacy, in particular, based on the Istanbul process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Our position on Ukraine remains unchanged: the conflict must be ended and the parties must take steps to resolve it diplomatically, sit down at the negotiating table," he said after talks with visiting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

"As you know, during the past week, I met with Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky and held talks with Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Turkey will continue supporting diplomatic initiatives geared to reaching a lasting peace, especially the Istanbul process," he said.