MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. America's original 28-point plan for the settlement in Ukraine is noticeably different from what it was at the start, Alexander Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Geneva talks and adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

The post was shared by another adviser to the head of the office Sergey Leshchenko on his Telegram channel.

Bevz also wrote that during the negotiations with the United States on November 23, every point of the plan was discussed, "some points were excluded, some were replaced." The final decisions on the most controversial issues, he added, will be made by US President Donald Trump and Zelensky.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" in the entire conflict. Later, Politico, citing a source, reported that the negotiations had been tense.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but there are currently no specifics regarding such contacts with the United States. There are no talks scheduled between Moscow and Washington this week. Russia has not yet received the official text of the version of the American plan, adjusted during consultations between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.