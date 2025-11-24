MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Swaddled in a corruption scandal, Vladimir Zelensky stood up in front of his nation and hypocritically told Ukrainians to believe in him, that he is looking out for their best interests, said head of the Other Ukraine movement, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, banned in the country.

"All this crazy nonsense has only one goal: Ukrainians must unanimously support Zelensky's insane and criminal policies, forget about their rights, interests and the preservation of their lives and the lives of their children, blindly believe the nonsense that the illegitimate broadcasts," Medvedchuk wrote in a column he contributed to media platform Smotrim.ru.

He said that even when reports about wide-scale corruption came out, Zelensky continued to cover up for his friends.

"People are caught on the streets like stray dogs and sent to war, and while they are dying there, his accomplices under his leadership are robbing the country and taking money abroad," the politician said.

"It's not for nothing that he told the deputies the day before that ‘corruption is normal.’ This is normal for him, because his team was not involved in anything but corruption, even when a terrible catastrophe befell the country."

He said that no president of Ukraine had ever ignored its constitution like Zelensky.

"Today he is illegitimate, and to say that he did not betray the Ukrainian people, that he is faithful to the oath of office of the president, is the height of cynicism. Zelensky remains faithful only to his corrupt schemes and exorbitant political ambitions. Ukraine is already living without freedom and without dignity. And it's high time for it to live without Zelensky," Medvedchuk said.

On November 21, Zelensky published a video message to Ukrainians, in which he said that the country was "going through one of the most difficult moments," complained of pressure and called on all political forces to unite. Zelensky called the position of some political forces, including some deputies of the ruling party, who demand the resignation of the government and the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, whose name was also repeatedly mentioned in connection with the corruption scandal, "petty squabbling." He also said that he would propose alternatives to the American 28-point plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. This was preceded by his consultations with European leaders.