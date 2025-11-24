EU wants to come to terms on Russian assets by year-end — Tusk

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Leaders of the EU countries decisively want to settle the issue with the frozen Russian assets before the summit planned in February, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said after the informal EU summit in Luanda.

"All of us are determined to settle the issue of frozen Russian assets by the end of the year, that is, before the EU summit in December," the prime minister said

"There is still no final decisions, certain European countries still voice concerns, but we are now much closer to the decision that exactly Russian finances kept in Europe should be used to support Ukraine now and during its recovery," Tusk added.