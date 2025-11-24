Int’l community must band together to stop Israel’s Gaza aggression — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, November 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan believes that only the determination of the international community and sanctions against Israel can put a stop to the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish leader told journalists upon his return from G20 Summit in South Africa.

"It's only the resolute, consistent and influential will of the international community as well as sanctions that can stop [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Erdogan stated.

"Among the urgent measures that must be resorted to without any delay are a significant increase in diplomatic pressure on Israel as well as to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip," he continued.

The president of Turkey also pointed to the necessity of strictly observing the previously reached ceasefire agreements in the enclave.

"The Palestinians are struggling with the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and their support in this difficult struggle is the responsibility of all countries, especially those that led Israel to such recklessness," Erdogan said, adding that the United Nations, referring to the Gaza Strip crisis, "failed to fulfill its task."

TRT Haber television channel added quoting Erdogan as saying: "It is necessary for the UN to be able to demonstrate its authority in the future."

"Turkey firmly keeps its stance on the issue of the settlement in Gaza," the Turkish-based television channel added quoting Erdogan.

The president of Turkey reiterated previously that a peaceful settlement in the region was possible only based on a two-state solution.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the enclave’s death toll from the military operations has exceeded 69,000, and over 170,000 people have suffered injuries.

On October 6, 2025, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.