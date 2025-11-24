TBILISI, November 24. /TASS/. Brussels has turned into a kind of "war party" that opposes the end of hostilities in Ukraine and rejects the peacekeeping plan proposed by the United States, First Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Georgy Volsky told reporters.

"Let's call the Brussels bureaucracy the 'party of war,' which does not agree to end the war in such conditions. Accordingly, a pragmatic proposal from Washington is unacceptable to them. It turns out that it’s not Ukraine who should not decide whether or not to continue the bloodshed and destruction in the country, but the European bureaucracy," Volsky said.

The Georgian politician added that Ukraine had a chance to sign a peace treaty with Russia before, but this was prevented, as the Ukrainians themselves said, by European politicians and the previous US administration.

The day before, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive in the entire conflict.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but there are currently no specifics regarding such contacts with the United States. There are no talks scheduled between Moscow and Washington this week. Russia has not yet received the official text of the version of the American plan, adjusted during consultations between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.