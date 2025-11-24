Europe to follow US lead in restoring economic ties with Russia — Polish ex-minister

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Europe will want to take advantage of potential Russia-US cooperation, ex-Foreign Minister of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz said on the air with RMF FM radio station.

"If Russia partners with the US, then other European nations will want to benefit from that too," the former minister said. The American proposal for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine pays heavy attention to the future partnership between the US and Russia, Czaputowicz stressed. Warsaw is not psychologically ready for such a change but it will have to return to cooperation with Russia at some point, the ex-top diplomat said.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may also be put into service using US capital, Czaputowicz noted. In that case, Poland would have to buy gas from Russia because of US interests in it, he added.