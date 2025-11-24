NEW DELHI, November 24. /TASS/. India and Russia will sign defense, energy, industry and labor mobility agreements at a summit in New Delhi scheduled for December, despite Western pressure, India Today TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Russia and India are preparing for their annual summit, the 23rd of its kind, which will be held in New Delhi and is seen as a key event on the bilateral agenda.

India Today said that Russia and India continue to increase economic cooperation. By the end of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, trade turnover hit a record $68.7 billion. The channel quoted Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as saying that the two governments seek to create conditions for the development of economic activity.

According to India Today, the summit will be a demonstration of the resilience and long-term nature of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.