Poland charges Ukrainian national with complicity in railway bombing — prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The prosecutor’s office in Poland has charged Ukrainian national Vladimir B. with complicity in the bombing of a railway line leading to Ukraine.

"On November 22, 2025, a prosecutor from the Mazovian Department of the National Public Prosecutor’s Office charged Vladimir B. with aiding Alexander K. and Evgeniy I. in carrying out sabotage on November 15-16, 2025, in the localities of Mika and Golomb," according to a release from Poland’s National Public Prosecutor’s Office published on the social network X. According to the investigation, Vladimir B., detained on November 20, drove Evgeniy I. to the area in September where the sabotage acts were subsequently carried out. As clarified by the prosecutor’s office, the court has ordered the Ukrainian national to be placed under arrest.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the Polish capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged in an explosion, describing the incident as an act of sabotage. The two Ukrainian citizens who carried out the sabotage on the railway, Alexander K. and Evgeniy I., left Polish territory through the Terespol checkpoint on the Belarusian border.