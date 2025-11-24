West's settlement plan for Ukraine to be determined by Trump — Finnish president

NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. The West's plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine can only be implemented if US President Donald Trump approves it, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I think President Trump is the person who decides on what the parameters of the document will be at the end of the day. Nothing will pass without the green light coming from President Trump," the Finnish leader said in response to a question about Trump's willingness to listen to proposals from European countries on a plan to settle the conflict.

Stubb added that European leaders will discuss the draft at a meeting in Angola, where they have arrived to participate in a summit with the African Union. He added that consultations on this issue may take place on Tuesday within the framework of the Western "coalition of the willing" supporting Kiev.

The day before, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" since the conflict began.

At the same time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement. However, there are currently no specifics regarding such contacts with the US. No negotiations between Moscow and Washington are planned for this week. Russia has not yet received the official text of the revised US plan.