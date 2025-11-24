China capable of self-defense if Japan positions missiles near Taiwan — foreign ministry

BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. China will be able to ensure the protection of its territory if Japan positions medium-range missiles near the island of Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated.

"China has the determination and ability to protect its national territorial sovereignty," she emphasized at a briefing, commenting on statements from the leadership of the Japanese Ministry of Defense regarding the possible deployment of missile weapons on Yonaguni Island, located approximately 110 km from Taiwan.

The spokesperson recalled that, in accordance with the 1945 Potsdam Declaration, Tokyo must follow a strategy of an exclusively defensive nature and has no right to expand its military capabilities. "However, it is concerning that in recent years Japan has substantially revised its security policy, gradually increasing its defense budget, relaxing restrictions on arms exports, pursuing the development of offensive weapons, and planning to abandon the three principles of denuclearization," Mao Ning added.

According to her, certain political forces in Tokyo are striving to "break free from the constraints of the peace constitution," are following the path of militarization, and thereby "pushing Japan and the surrounding region into disaster." The Chinese diplomat recalled that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s liberation from Japanese occupation.

Mao Ning emphasized that China will by no means allow far-right forces in Japan to "reverse historical progress," nor will it tolerate external interference in the Taiwan issue or the revival of Japanese militarism.

Friction between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan

Earlier, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noted that his country has not abandoned plans to deploy medium-range missiles at the Self-Defense Forces garrison on Yonaguni Island, located approximately 110 km from Taiwan. This statement came shortly after remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned that a potential military crisis around Taipei would pose an "existential threat" that could compel Tokyo to exercise its "right to collective self-defense." Such a stance has prompted sharp dissatisfaction in Beijing and heightened tensions in relations between the two countries.

Taiwan has been administered independently since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there following their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, the island has maintained the flag and several other symbols of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a stance supported by the majority of countries, including Russia.