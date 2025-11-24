US Ukraine plan represents 'major step in right direction' — Slovak president

BRATISLAVA, November 24. /TASS/. The United States' plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine represents "a major step in the right direction," Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said.

"This proposal is the most realistic [settlement plan] presented to date. Certainly, considerable work remains, as is invariably the case, yet this marks a significant step forward. The most critical objective now is to secure an effective agreement between Ukraine and Russia, one that enjoys the firm support of the US, the EU, NATO, and all principal international partners," the TASR news agency reported the president's comments.

Slovakia, as its leadership has repeatedly emphasized, firmly advocates for achieving peace in Ukraine at the earliest possible opportunity. The republic anticipates a normalization of relations with Russia following the conclusion of the conflict.

On November 23, a series of meetings involving the Ukrainian delegation and their European partners, alongside a separate US delegation, concluded in Switzerland. The deliberations centered on potential measures to terminate the hostilities. Previously, Reuters, citing a US official, reported that representatives from Washington and Kiev were working to finalize the specifics of the US settlement plan during negotiations in Geneva.

US Plan

The US plan, whose details have been disclosed by Western media outlets, stipulates that the US and other nations would recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, Donbas, and other territories that Ukraine would be required to cede. As a reciprocal measure, Kiev would receive security guarantees from both the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone would be established within the territories, from which Ukrainian forces would withdraw.

Axios, citing a US official, reported that the contact line between the warring parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be solidified, with Russia relinquishing control of certain areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military would undergo substantial reduction and be deprived of its long-range weaponry. The stationing of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil would be banned, and the Russian language would be granted official status. The new US strategy, as outlined by Bloomberg, also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.