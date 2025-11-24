Hamas warns mediators Israeli violations could undermine agreement

TUNIS, November 24. /TASS/. A Hamas delegation has warned Egyptian mediators that Israeli violations could undermine the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, official representative of the radical organization Hazem Qasim said on Telegram.

"Continued Israeli violations could undermine the ceasefire agreement, which Hamas explained to the mediators at the talks in Cairo," he said. "The presence of the Hamas delegation in Cairo demonstrates the seriousness of the movement's intentions to cooperate with the mediators to move to the second stage of the ceasefire agreement. The process of the second stage is complicated, and we have done everything required of us, while Israel continues to violate it."

Qasim also pointed out that Israel continues to expand the area of the Gaza Strip under its control beyond the so-called Yellow Line on a daily basis.

A delegation led by Muhammad Darwish, Chairman of the Shura Council (Hamas’ advisory body), which also included Khaled Mashal, head of Hamas abroad, and Khalil al-Hayya, leader of the movement in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo on November 23. The Palestinian radicals met with Egyptian intelligence chief Hasan Rashid. The negotiations focused on the second stage of the Gaza agreement, in particular the fate of Hamas fighters who remain in the Israeli-controlled part of the enclave.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by American President Donald Trump. The ceasefire in Gaza came into force on October 10. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew from the central areas of the enclave to the Yellow Line, while retaining control over more than 50% of the strip's territory.