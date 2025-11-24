Russian-Chinese cooperation aimed at peaceful global development — China’s diplomat

BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. Comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Russia is not directed against third countries and is aimed at peaceful global development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China and Russia develop bilateral relations and carry out pragmatic cooperation based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-focus regarding third parties, with the objective to contribute to global peaceful development," she said at a news briefing commenting on a recent statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about Russian-Chinese relations.

Earlier this autumn, Kallas stated that China, Russia, North Korea and Belarus are changing the world order and it "worries her."

According to the European Union’s diplomat, the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China demonstrated that the four countries she mentioned indicated that "these states want to return to an order in which power and strength determine who is in charge."

The SCO Summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries attended, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from 10 international organizations. Fifteen cooperation documents were signed following the summit.