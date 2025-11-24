Overwhelming majority of Americans consider Epstein case publication important — poll

NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. An overwhelming majority of US residents consider the publication of materials from the case of Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of corrupting minors and later committed suicide, highly significant, according to a poll conducted by CBS television and the sociological service YouGov.

At least 55% of Americans indicated that the publication of the materials is extremely important to them, while another 27% of US residents consider the public disclosure of the case generally important. Only 17% of respondents said the declassification of the Epstein materials holds no significance for them. At the same time, an overwhelming majority of Americans also believe that the case materials, which have not yet been made public, contain compromising information regarding influential US citizens.

According to the poll, 37% of the country’s residents believe that the new information in the Epstein case will be truthful, while another 6% expect falsifications during publication. Meanwhile, 57% of Americans think it is too early to assess this issue.

Furthermore, for most Americans, the White House’s approach to publishing the Epstein case is crucial in their personal evaluation of US President Donald Trump’s performance. At least 38% of US residents stated that the administration’s actions on this issue are very important in assessing Trump's work, while another 26% said this factor is somewhat important. At the same time, 36% of US residents said the Epstein case is not important to them personally in evaluating Trump.

Finally, 75% of Republican supporters in the US are satisfied with Trump’s handling of the Epstein case publication. In contrast, 92% of Democrats express disapproval. Additionally, 75% of independent voters who do not support either of the two main political parties are also dissatisfied.

The joint poll by CBS News and YouGov was conducted among adult US residents, with 2,500 participants nationwide.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement in July 2019. The prosecutor’s office reported that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest being 14.

Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States ended after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

On November 20, US President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social network account that he had signed a bill to compel the country’s Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.