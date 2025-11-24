EU countries wary of not being allowed to take part in Ukraine talks — TV

NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. The US may decide not to allow European officials to take part in talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a Western diplomat.

According to him, EU countries are concerned that the US will not let them "in the tent" as European officials seek changes to Washington's plan to end the conflict.

In particular, it’s about differences on provisions concerning territorial concessions by Ukraine, the country’s ambition to join NATO, and limits on the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, an EU official told CNN. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a press conference following a Geneva meeting with Ukraine’s delegation that the role of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance in resolving the conflict remained under discussion. He added the US "assured them that items that involve both Europe and NATO directly <...> are items that we sort of agreed to put as part of a separate track."

On November 22, the leaders of European Union countries expressed disagreement with some provisions of the plan, highlighting the need to refine the document. Germany’s Bild newspaper reported, citing sources, that Berlin was extremely concerned about the US initiative and had started working on diplomatic countermeasures. According to the US plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine would have to cede. In exchange, Kiev would be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas from which Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn.

The Axios news website reported, citing a US official, that the line of contact in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, while Russia would have to relinquish some territories. The Ukrainian army would be substantially reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine and recognizes Russian as an official language. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of sanctions on Russia.