Top Hungarian diplomat fears EU to thwart implementation of US plan for Ukraine

BUDAPEST, November 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto fears that EU leaders will continue their attempts to hinder the Ukrainian peace settlement.

"The 28-provision peace plan is a tremendous opportunity to finally restore peace in Ukraine. Unfortunately, it seems that Western Europeans want something else and are planning to sabotage the peace agreement again," the top diplomat said in a video address.

He said he was traveling to Brussels for a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the trade minister level and planned to appeal to his European colleagues once again to support the peace plan proposed by Washington. According to Szijjarto, this appeal should be made by "all European politicians, from Brussels to Warsaw and Vilnius." "This is guided by humanitarian considerations and common sense," he added.

On Sunday, consultations took place in Geneva between representatives of the US, leading EU countries, and Ukraine regarding the new American peace plan. The Europeans and Ukrainians submitted counterproposals, and the participants failed to reach agreement on all provisions of the document. The American delegation stated it hopes to engage in dialogue with the Russian side soon.