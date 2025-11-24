US pushes Ukraine to accept 28-point peace plan as basis for negotiations — agency

NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Washington demands Ukraine to accept the American peace plan as a basis for negotiations, Bloomberg agency reported.

According to the agency’s sources, US officials are pressing Ukraine to accept the 28-point proposal on a peace settlement "as a basis for negotiations and to issue a statement saying so."

At the same time, the November 27 deadline outlined by US President Donald Trump to secure Ukraine’s support for the peace plan is not final, and a decision on this matter could be postponed until next week, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the report said.

The White House noted earlier that during the Geneva talks, the Ukrainian delegation affirmed that the current draft plan for resolving the crisis meets its national interests and offers practical and dependable mechanisms to safeguard the country’s security.

US peace plan

Under the US-proposed plan, leaked to Western media, the United States and other countries would be required to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would have to cede. In return, Kiev would receive security guarantees from the US and Europe. A demilitarized zone would be established, and Ukrainian troops would be pulled back from those areas.

The Axios news website quoted an American official as saying that the line of engagement in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The size of the Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced, and it will be deprived of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.