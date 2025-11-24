IN BRIEF: What we know about outcome of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s delegation has held meetings with European and US officials in Switzerland to discuss steps to end the conflict.

The US and Ukrainian delegations largely reached agreement on the 28-point peace plan proposed by Washington, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing sources.

TASS has gathered key details about the outcome of the negotiations.

Outcome of talks

In Geneva, the delegations of the United States and Ukraine reached consensus on most of the 28-point peace plan proposed by Washington, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing sources.

In particular, according to the media outlet, the parties agreed on provisions concerning the size of the Ukrainian armed forces and the procedure for prisoner swaps, as well as proposals related to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. However, the news agency did not specify the changes made to the provisions.

A number of provisions were reserved for discussions at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These particularly concern Ukraine giving up some territories and formalizing the country’s decision to abandon plans to join NATO in its constitution. No date for the Trump-Zelensky meeting has been set yet, but it is expected to take place this or next week.

The US administration promised to consider the need to ensure the security of European Union nations and NATO when adopting a peace agreement on Ukraine, Politico Europe reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Statements by parties

The United States sees the Geneva talks on settling the Ukraine conflict as the most productive consultations ever held on the issue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference following the meeting. He believes that the conflict in Ukraine will end "very soon" through the "substantial progress" in talks. According to Rubio, changes to the plan on resolving the Ukraine conflict may be made in the coming days as the negotiation process moves forward rapidly. The top US diplomat stressed that he was "very optimistic" on a potential agreement.

He specified that the US was currently working on the agreements with Ukraine, after which they would be handed over to Russia, and Moscow would need to express its position.

Rubio pointed out that the role of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance in resolving the Ukraine conflict remains under discussion.

Members of the Ukrainian delegation to the Geneva talks confirmed that the new edition of the peace plan aligns with the country’s national interests, the White House said in a statement.

The US administration and Ukraine intend to maintain contact with their European partners while coordinating their positions on resolving the crisis, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the White House following the Geneva consultations.

The document notes that "final decisions" on the document would be made by Trump and Zelensky.

Geneva meetings

November 23 was the last day of the Ukrainian delegation’s meetings with its European partners and the US delegation, which addressed ways to end the conflict.

Reuters reported earlier, citing an unnamed US official, that in Geneva, Washington and Kiev officials planned to finalize the details of the US framework on resolving the conflict.

On November 22, the leaders of European Union countries expressed disagreement with some provisions of the plan, highlighting the need to refine the document.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported, citing sources, that Berlin was extremely concerned about the US initiative and had started working on diplomatic countermeasures.

US settlement plan

According to the US plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine would have to cede. In exchange, Kiev would be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas from which Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn.

The Axios news website reported, citing a US official, that the line of contact in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, while Russia would have to relinquish some territories. The Ukrainian army would be substantially reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine and recognizes Russian as an official language.

According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of sanctions on Russia

Europe’s counterplan

A "counterplan" developed by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom allows for Ukraine to join NATO and host NATO troops under national flags, according to a draft published by Reuters.

In exchange, Russia is offered to resume discussions on security issues in order to address all concerns and create a de-escalation framework to ensure security and cooperation.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is supposed to resume operations under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s control, with the electricity it produces divided 50-50 between Russia and Ukraine.