US promises to consider EU security in any Ukraine agreement — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The US administration has promised to consider the security concerns of European Union and NATO countries when concluding any peace agreement on Ukraine, the European edition of Politico reported, citing diplomats.

According to them, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured his EU and NATO colleagues that their security concerns would be taken into account in any settlement agreement for the Ukrainian conflict. Diplomats noted that Europe and Kiev believe their positions in the Geneva negotiations have been strengthened.

On November 23, Ukrainian negotiators, European partners, and a US delegation in Switzerland concluded their talks to discuss steps toward ending the conflict. Reuters reported earlier, citing an unnamed US official, that Washington and Kiev’s negotiating teams will meet in Geneva to finalize the details of the latest US peace plan for Ukraine.