Trump mum on details of Ukrainian settlement plan — newspaper

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not go into details of the settlement plan in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official.

"You tell him, 'I’m going to try to get a deal.' He will say, 'Great, go see what you can do.' And that’s the level of detail he has. It’s been absolute chaos all day because even different parts of the White House don’t know what’s going on. It’s embarrassing," the source told the newspaper.

Another source told the newspaper that the Trump administration "does not treat this plan as immovable." According to him, it has been "communicated to the Ukrainians that there is some room for negotiations." At the same time, Washington wants to reach an agreement soon. "The threat to suspend US assistance is dead serious," the official added.

On November 23, meetings were held in Switzerland between the Ukrainian delegation, European partners, and the US delegation to discuss steps to end the conflict. Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that representatives of Washington and Kiev planned to finalize the details of the American draft plan for settling the conflict during the Geneva negotiations.

US plan

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. According to Axios, the line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. Deployment of foreign troops in the country will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language. In turn, Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.