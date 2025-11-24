Areas in southern Gaza come under Israeli fire — TV

CAIRO, November 24. /TASS/. Several areas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip have come under fire from Israeli forces, despite the ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

According to its information, the military carried out airstrikes and artillery strikes on territories east and south of the city of Khan Yunis. In addition, helicopters and tanks targeted areas northeast of the city of Rafah. Information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed — through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey — to implement the first phase of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.

On November 20, Hamas accused Israel of extending its controlled area in the Gaza Strip beyond the so-called yellow line — the demarcation line established between Hamas and Israeli forces in the enclave. Hamas said Israeli troops unilaterally pushed the yellow line forward by 300 meters, thereby assuming control over the additional territory. On November 22, Palestinian radicals called on Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey to pressure Israel to stop violating the ceasefire in the enclave and to adhere to the provisions of the relevant agreement.