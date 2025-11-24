US, Ukraine agree on most provisions of US plan in Geneva — news agency

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of the 28 provisions of Washington's proposed peace plan at a meeting in Geneva on November 23, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing its sources.

According to the news agency, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the new wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is tentatively scheduled for this or next week.